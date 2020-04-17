The lights at the football fields at Rantoul and Fisher high schools will be lit up tonight as schools across the state stand together through the difficult time the COVID-19 pandemic has brought.
IHSA member schools are turning on their lights to the football fields to show their support for senior student-athletes, as well as for all the health care workers, first responders and all other essential workers on the front lines of the pandemic.
The program is called “Lights for the Fight.”
The lights will remain on from 8 to 8:20 p.m. each Friday starting today, April 17, and will continue throughout the quarantine.
Many states and high schools around the country have organized various initiatives involving school lights. Mt. Carmel High School in Chicago was one of the early adopters in putting the spotlight on this cause in Illinois. Caravan administrators asked their fellow Chicago Catholic League schools to take part via social media, and it has now grown statewide.
