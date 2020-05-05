Rantoul, Fisher, Armstrong high schools set graduation dates

Area school officials trying to plan senior graduation ceremonies during this corona-wracked year have been jerked back and forth by the state of Illinois.
The Illinois State Board of Education on Saturday issued a statement indicating a change of thinking on what would be allowed. The state is now leaving the decision up to local school officials, provided social distancing and other precautions are observed. Earlier in the week, the state said drive-thru ceremonies like those being planned at Fisher and Armstrong Township high schools wouldn’t be allowed.
Some officials expressed disappointment — others anger. Rantoul Township High School plans were also disallowed. That has all changed.
RTHS will return to its original plan to bring in students “a little at a time,” and they walk across the stage to receive their diploma, Principal Todd Wilson said. The graduation is likely to be held over three days — May 14, 15 and 18.
“We’re looking at bringing in 10 kids every half an hour to maintain social distancing,” Wilson said.
RTHS will observe the precautions mandated by the Health Department and Centers for Disease Control. For example, the students’ temperature will be taken prior to their entering the building.
The presentation will be recorded and photos taken.
“The ultimate goal is to have the kids have that moment that is similar to what every other kid has had,” Wilson said.
After the state had announced it would not allow RTHS to bring in students, officials opted to hold a virtual graduation ceremony in which students’ names were read and their photos displayed online. The ceremony would have included speeches by Superintendent Scott Amerio and the valedictorian and salutatorian.
A compilation of photos taken throughout the year by the school’s Modern Media would also be displayed, including athletic, band and other extracurricular events as well as candid photos of students in the hallway or classroom.
Graduation is normally held on the football field unless there is a threat of bad weather, in which case it is moved indoors.
“We don’t have to worry about rain this year,” Wilson said. “I guess that’s the silver lining.”
The school will hold a virtual awards night at a date to be announced.
Wilson said the plan is to prepare a program that will be sent to each student with his or her awards.
“If we can pull it off, we may do a Facebook live event where maybe me and one or two other people read the names of the awards and their recipients,” Wilson said.
Fisher High School
At Fisher the original plan for a drive-thru ceremony and parade is back on.
Superintendent Barbara Thompson said graduation will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17, in front of the high school. A June 14 rain date was set.
Graduates will come in vehicles with their families. Graduate vehicles will line up on the north side of the high school building. A second carload will be allowed to view the moment when the graduate’s name is announced and they receive their diploma.
The graduate and family will be allowed to exit the vehicle, the graduate’s name announced, they will receive their diploma from a table and then have their photo taken under the Fisher High School sign on the building.
They will then park in the east parking lot, stand beside their car and turn their tassels together at the same time and be announced as the class of 2020.
A parade through the streets of Fisher will follow.
Thompson said the Illinois State Board of Education and its superintendent, Carmen Ayala, received a great deal of feedback “from superintendents expressing their disappointment in the (earlier) decision.”
“She took that feedback to heart,” Thompson said, and determined to allow local districts to determine appropriate graduation ceremonies that follow social-distancing guidelines.
Thompson expressed her gratitude for the decision.
“Illinois is a very diverse state,” Thompson said, “and what is feasible and safe in some districts is not in others. Fisher CUSD No. 1 supports local control, so were are thankful for the opportunity to carry out the alternative graduation (drive-thru) we had planned.”
She said Fisher school officials were hopeful the ban on drive-thru ceremony would be reconsidered, so the May 17 date was not cancelled.
“We communicated our disappointment to our seniors and their families and set a June 14th alternate date in case Dr. Ayala did not change her mind.”
Armstrong
High School
Like Fisher, Armstrong Township High School will hold its graduation Sunday, May 17, weather permitting. The event will begin at 3 p.m. It will also be a drive-thru event.
One carload of people will be allowed per graduate. Superintendent Bill Mulvaney and Principal Darren Loschen will hand out diplomas.
Mulvaney said he was not sure why the state changed course and loosened up the restrictions, “but I know I and several other superintendents were in touch with all of our state reps and state senators.”
He said at least two school districts planned to file suit Monday against the governor and state board in regards to canceling graduation.
“I am very happy that the state reconsidered graduation,” Mulvaney said. “I think that there are a lot of really good and smart people running school districts. No one wants to put students or family at risk. The idea of one-size-fits-all mandates should be put aside. Let the districts make plans at the local control level. I feel like my colleagues can put together graduations that will keep everyone safe.”