RANTOUL — In front of no public audience the Rantoul City School Boardapproved eight action items at a special meeting, including selection of a new board member.
The school board also adjourned into closed session and interviewed
candidates for the open board seat created by the resignation of Kevin
McCallister.
An applicant has been selected but not announced and will be introduced at
the April 16 board meeting.
There was no participation in the public forum portion of the meeting.
The board approved the amendment between RCS and First Student
Transportation. The amendment says that RCS will pay a daily rate of
$4,845. Driver compensation is $2,565 of that daily rate.
The board also voted to temporarily delegate authority to RCS
Superintendent Michelle Ramage. Ramage now has authority to execute all
contracts and expenditures, to approve and make all payments, and to take
all other related actions before the regularly scheduled meeting when
deemed necessary.
The board accepted and approved Johnson Controls quotes
to install fire alarms into four of the five schools in the district. The
quote is for $86,082.
The board updated the job description and wage increase of the warehouse
coordinator. The wage increase is 75 cents an hour.
The board and the Rantoul City Educational Support Professionals approved
a memorandum of understanding regarding building checks during the current
shutdown. RCESPA is the custodian/teaching assistant association.
There was also a memorandum of understanding approved between RCS and the
Cultivators regarding Substance Use Prevention and Recovery Services.
All action items were approved 6-0. All current members were in
attendance. Mark Keyes and Saundra Uhlott attended through Zoom.
The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16, in the
Robert D. Little board room.