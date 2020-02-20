RANTOUL — Rantoul FFA members are getting an early start to celebrating FFA Week.
The chapter committee and officers are slated to begin decorating the high school on Friday for spirit week. FFA Week runs Feb. 22-29.
Chapter reporter Kaitlyn Miles said the week of celebration gets started in earnest on Sunday when members head to Skateland in Savoy for roller-blading.
Schoolwide day is Monday when the chapter hosts its Ag Olympics — an obstacle course with such events as a sweetcorn toss, broom barrel racing and a bootleggers three-legged race. Five teams of students and one team of teachers will compete in the big gym.
The winning team gets to “pie the second-place team in the face,” Miles said.
Team and Staff Day is Tuesday. Members come in about 7 a.m. and host a breakfast of biscuits and gravy and fruit casseroles for teachers, who will also receive a goodie bag full of school supplies.
Also on Tuesday, the chapter will deliver bakery boxes full of goods the students have made to chapter supporters in the district.
“Wednesday we are having macho volleyball in the big gym at 7 p.m.,” Miles said. “It’s a way for the members to get together outside of the meeting setting. It gives them a chance to intermingle with the officers.”
Macho volleyball is an offbeat brand of volleyball. At times, two balls will be in play or a sheet will be hung over the net so players won’t be able to see the ball until it comes over the net.
Thursday is chapter luncheon day. The organizing committee, officers and advisers will grill hamburgers and hot dogs in the ag shop. Cornhole games will also be in play.
Each day will also feature dress-up days following a different theme.
Friday is cleanup day.