Rantoul Chamber offers 30-day challenge to visit area parks/facilities

Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce has created a 30-day challenge in hopes to keep people motivated and hopeful.
Here is the link for the village of Rantoul paths: http://www.village.rantoul.il.us/DocumentCenter/View/3680/Bike-Paths-2016?bidId=
Day 1: Ryan Park Path
Day 2: Maplewood Path
Day 3: Maplewood Park Path
Day 4: Wabash Park Path
Day 5: Chanute A.F Base Path
Day 6: Rudzinski Pond Path
Day 7: Heritage Lake Park
Day 8: Glenwood Park
Day 9: Kickapoo Rail Trail (KRT access in St. Jo)
https://www.ccfpd.org/forest-preserve/kickapoo-rail-trail
Day 10: Homer Lake (Taylor Studios, Inc. has a sculpture here that you can walk under and through, can you guess it?)
https://www.ccfpd.org/forest-preserves/homer-lake-illinois
Day 11: Hessel Park Path https://champaignparks.com/park/hessel-park/
Day 12: Meadowbrook Park (Aside from this year, there’s a wine festival here every year.) https://www.urbanaparks.org/parks/meadowbrook-park/
Day 13: Middlefork Forest Preserve (Penfield) https://www.ccfpd.org/forest-preserve/middle-fork-river-champaign-county
Day 14: Boulware Trail https://champaignparks.com/trail/boulware-trail/
Day 15: Mattis Park https://champaignparks.com/park/mattis-park/
Day 16: Busey Woods https://www.urbanaparks.org/parks/natural-areas/
Day 17: Kaufman Lake https://champaignparks.com/park/kaufman-lake/
Day 18: Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve https://www.ccfpd.org/lake-of-the-woods-mahomet-illinois
Day 19: Robeson Park https://champaignparks.com/park/robeson-park/
Day 20: West Side Park https://champaignparks.com/park/west-side-park/
Day 21: Helms Park https://champaignparks.com/park/helms-park/
Day 22: Boneyard Greenway https://humanresources.illinois.edu/campus-wellbeing-services/resources/online-toolkits/iWalk-Toolkit/Featured-Walks-and-Maps/Boneyard-Greenway.html
Day 23: Dodds Park https://champaignparks.com/park/dodds-park/
Day 24: Centennial Park https://champaignparks.com/park/centennial-park/
Day 25: Allerton Park & Retreat Center (Monticello) https://allerton.illinois.edu/the-trails-map/ (Some areas are closed please check before heading out)
Day 26: Lake Vermilion County (Danville) Park http://www.vccd.org/lake-vermilion-county-park/
Day 27: Heron County Park (Danville) (Wetlands boardwalk with lookout tower) http://www.vccd.org/heron-county-park/
Day 28: Kennekuk County Park (Danville) http://www.vccd.org/kennekuk-county-park/
Day 29: Espenscheid Park (Next to Fetch dog park, walk trail & workout instruction signs 65 acres) https://fetchdogpark.org/ (You don’t need a membership for the trail portions, only the dog enclosure area)
Day 30: Forest Glen Preserve (Georgetown) Trails and Lookout Tower http://www.vccd.org/forest-glen-preserve/