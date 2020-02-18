RANTOUL — Village board members last week voted 4-2 to forgive a $226,749 loan to Rantoul Public Library for purchase of its building in 2004.
Trustees Terry Workman and Sam Hall voted “no.” They gave no reason for their vote.
Trustees had agreed to forgive the loan several years ago, but no record could be found that a vote had been taken. The firm that was hired to audit the village books said a formal vote was necessary.
The library, formerly located on Century Boulevard, purchased the ex-Chanute bowling alley on West Flessner Avenue after the state of Illinois announced it would receive a $360,000 Illinois FIRST grant. The village loaned the library the money to buy the building with the understanding the village would be reimbursed when the state money came through.
The state reneged on the grant, however, when Gov. Rod Blagojevich came into office. Later the state paid $100,000 of the grant, with the library expected to come up with the remaining $260,000. The library began paying back the money — $33,250 from August 2004 to February 2008 — at which point village officials said the village would forgive the rest of the loan.
Vehicle purchase approved
The board also approved, by 5-1 vote, the purchase of a Ford 450 truck for the village Electric Division for $56,033 from Shields Auto Center, Rantoul. That amount includes a $500 contingency. Workman cast the “no” vote.
Workman said at the study session the previous week that it would be the 11th vehicle purchased by the village since last March. He said there has been discussion about coming up with a capital plan and having funds available.
“We are coming up on a budget cycle,” Workman said. “We have about 100 vehicles in the village. I know from past research they desperately need them, and we probably desperately need 11 more.”
Workman said the village, in its capital budget, needs to figure if 11 vehicles are needed next year.
“We have to plan ahead rather than randomly take the money from different places,” he said.
Eisenhauer said what the village did last year was to budget in different departments where it was known there were critical needs for vehicles.
“There also needs to be revenue sources in different departments but also dedicated revenue sources as well,” Eisenhauer said, adding that not only a one-year plan will be developed but a five-year one as well.
Other business
The board also:
• Approved the purchase of pumps for the wastewater treatment plant from Trillium Pumps USA for $49,618. Public Works Director Greg Hazel said the purchase is “more of a preventative approach” because the existing pumps have been rebuilt several times and need to be replaced. “They circulate and digest the sludge in the digester and pump it through the boiler to keep it fermenting, so to speak.” He said village employees will do the replacement work.
• Approved the sale of a parcel of property at the southwest quadrant at the corner of Condit and Textron Drive for $9,000 to Cameron-Juday Real Estate.
• Approved a 90-day short-term real estate agreement with Coldwell Banker Devonshire to market village properties. The short-term agreement is to ensure the properties are still being marketed until bids can be secured and a contract signed for a long-term agreement.
• Approved an ordinance amendment that will charge companies supplying video gaming machines to local companies $1,000 per machine annually.
• Heard from Eisenhauer that a special meeting of the village board will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, for the purchase of a capital equipment item.
Public comment
In the public comment portion of the meeting, resident Debbra Sweat asked if the village has any contractual agreement with Mike and Amanda Royse, operating as Center for Community Adaptation. If so, she asked what job descriptions they have and when their work with the village will end.
Sweat also asked whether the village allows the use of any of its vehicles for personal reasons.
“I’m aware of a possible use for such purposes,” Sweat said. “I witnessed something today.”
Sweat also again mentioned a village employee who was hired after being charged last year with domestic battery. She said the employee was released from their previous employment in April, pleaded guilty to the domestic battery charge and was employed by the village of Rantoul within days of that court date.
“Domestic violence is a crime as well as a violent, aggressive and misogynistic attitude,” Sweat said. “It sends a horrific message to females in our community.”
She said she believes residents are owed an explanation and a apology and said she would continue to bring up the matter at every board meeting until the matter is addressed