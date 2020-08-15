URBANA — A Rantoul 17-year-old has been sentenced to eight years in prison for shooting another 17-year-old last fall. James Price, who listed an address in the 600 block of Autumn Fields Lane, had been charged as an adult with aggravated battery with a firearm in an Oct. 17 shooting that happened on his street. He pleaded guilty to that charge Friday before Judge Roger Webber.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark said there were about seven to 10 juveniles who walked past where the victim was. They exchanged words and gunfire, and another 17-year-old was shot in the shoulder. Clark said a witness identified Price as the person with the gun and that he fired it.
Price had a prior juvenile adjudication for possession of a weapon, Clark said.