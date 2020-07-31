URBANA — A Rantoul teen who allegedly had a loaded gun and drugs on him at the same time last month is being held in the Juvenile Detention Center.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Rantoul police were sent to the 600 block of East Wabash Avenue about 10 p.m. July 17 to check the welfare of a woman living there and found the 17-year-old and two others in a truck in the driveway.
Because police could smell cannabis, they searched the truck and the teen, finding almost 2 ounces of cannabis, a digital scale and a loaded .45-caliber handgun on him.
Rietz said the teen told police he carries the gun for protection.
She charged him with armed violence. Judge Roger Webber ordered he remain locked up until at least his next hearing on Aug. 12.