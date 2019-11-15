URBANA — A Rantoul teen who admitted he possessed a gun two months ago has been sentenced to two years in prison.
Kristopher Mockbee, 17, who listed an address in the 100 block of Mitchell Court, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Tom Difanis, admitting that on Sept. 19, he carried a .22-caliber revolver in a backpack.
Last month, Difanis agreed that the charges against Mockbee were serious enough that he should be prosecuted as an adult.
In exchange for Mockbee’s plea to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher McCallum dismissed two other counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and armed violence.
On that Thursday, a relative of the teen who was aware of the gun in his backpack called Rantoul police to let them know.
Officers spotted Mockbee riding a bicycle on Cheryl Drive about 12:15 p.m. while wearing a backpack. McCallum said when they tried to stop him, he dismounted his bike and ran, tossing the backpack in his path of flight.
In the backpack police found the gun, reported stolen in an early September residential burglary in Rantoul; less than a gram of cocaine; a digital scale; and $40.
At the time of his arrest, Mockbee was on probation for residential burglary.
He is required to serve at least half of his sentence and because he’s still a juvenile, will start his sentence at a Department of Juvenile Justice prison.
He was given credit for 56 days already served.