RANTOUL — Maggie Ramme has been named Rantoul Township High School student of the month for April.
The senior, a daughter of Murray and Molly Clifton and Travis and Kristin Ramme, ranks 46th in her class of 169 students with a grade point average of 4.499.
Ramme’s school activities have included student council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, FFA, volleyball, basketball cheerleading and Interact.
As a freshman she won the Excellence in Algebra award. She attended FFA national convention as a sophomore and was elected chapter vice president as a senior. She won the health career certificate as a junior.
Civic and volunteer activities have included Big Brothers Big Sisters, Interact blood drive and volunteer at her church day care.
Ramme’s work experience has included lifeguarding, the appraiser’s office, Rantoul Recreation Department, Walmart and Bank of Rantoul.
Following graduation, she plans to attend Parkland College and possibly majoring in either health care or agriculture. After Parkland, she hopes to attend a four-year university to earn a bachelor’s degree.