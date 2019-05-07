Raminator pays visit to Ludlow school

LUDLOW — Dan Agosh and Kurt Kraehmer both wanted to be monster truck drivers since they were children. Dream realized.
They are part of a seven-person crew that works with Raminator and Rammunition trucks, operated by the Hall brothers in rural Thomasboro.
Agosh and Kraehmer told students at Ludlow Grade School last week that they are doing a job they love. And part of that includes talking to school children and showing the Raminator and Rammunition monster trucks, whose corporate sponsor is Dodge trucks.
The pair didn’t begin working for the Hall brothers straight out of high school.
A native of West Virginia, Agosh earned an automotive degree from Rosedale Technical Institute and was working for Monster Jam when he learned a job was open with the Hall brothers.
Kraehmer is a native of Lockport and said reading a book about monster trucks when he was in second grade got him hooked.
Out of high school, he earned a degree in criminal justice and said he never gave up on his dream of working with monster trucks. He later earned an commercial driver’s license and began driving trucks before joining the Halls.
Agosh read “Hot Rod Hamster Monster Truck Mania!” to the Ludlow students. Afterward, both answered questions and gave them a tour of a monster truck parked behind the school.
Raminator is the reigning Guinness World Records speed record holder for a monster truck at 99.10 mph.
Agosh is the ride truck driver, and crew chief while Kraehmer is a race truck driver. Both are involved with maintenance of the vehicles.
“Racing is a small part of what we do,” Kraehmer said, noting they visit Ram truck dealers, set up static displays and appear for shows.