RANTOUL — Rantoul City Schools will have a new superintendent in the next two years.
The RCS board extended the contract of Superintendent Michelle Ramage through Dec. 31 2022, but not all of that time will be in her current position. She will serve as the superintendent until Dec. 31, 2021, and then for the last year of the contract, she will work as a central office administrator assisting with transition of new superintendent.
The contract was approved by the school board at Thursday night’s meeting. The contract was a unanimous 5-0 vote. Board
members Mark Keyes and Joe Robinson were not in attendance.
In other business, the board approved a calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.
The board had three options to choose from, and
chose option number three. The calendar will include a start date for staff of Wednesday Aug. 12, and students will start Friday, Aug. 14.
Winter break starts Monday, Dec. 21; staff returns Monday, Jan. 4, and the students return Jan. 5. The schools will be out on Good Friday and Easter Monday. There will be a teachers institute Friday, April 23.
The board also approved a project that will replace all of the classroom and office doors in the main hallway at J.W. Eater.
The board also approved an agreement with Forum Fitness Center that allows employees to receive a discount.
The district currently has 57 employees taking advantage of this agreement. It is by far the most of any of its corporate contracts. RCS agreed to pay $5 per employee. In return, any employee of Rantoul City Schools can purchase an annual Forum Fitness Center pass for a discounted price.
Lori Bednarz was introduced as the full-time pre-kindergarten director. Bednarz will be entering her 25th year as an educator.
The next board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, in the Robert D. Little board room.