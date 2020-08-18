Race, downtown, face mask issues raised to village board

RANTOUL — More complaints about village-hiring practices, racism, downtown Rantoul and the condition of downtown were on the minds of several speakers during the public comments section of last week’s village board meeting.
In order of their appearance:
Debbra Sweat, alluded to previous complaints about the lack of minorities hired by the village, referred to a comment made during district meetings on how nepotism, friendships and personal networking are factors in hiring.
“Unless changes in hiring procedures are made, it will continue,” Sweat said. “It’s not reflective of being an equal opportunity employer.”
Turning to downtown, Sweat said the covering of a downtown business facade is “now showing a big, gaping hole and is a further hazard.”
She asks who owns the building and whether the village is taking action.
Sweat said she appreciated the village taking off the board agenda a proposal to increase the salaries of several officials, saying increases were not appropriate at this time.
“Rantoul is a town of low- to moderate-income individuals,” she said, adding she believes any compensation increase should be the task for the new board that will be seated next year.
Sweat said the village administrator web page reflects the 2018-19 budget and asked where the links are to the most current budgets. She said in March 2017, former Village Administrator Jeff Fiegenschuh prepared an annual report for the mayor and trustees. She asked if it is not a requirement for current Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer. She said she would like to see the report included.
Sweat said she and others “would like to know updated costs of the sports complex” and asked if it can be provided at the September meeting.
She said Eisenhauer’s comments that people serving on the village board have to do a lot of work and the job is “not just another paycheck” were “flippant and insulting.”
“Was that based on current experience or from Danville?” Sweat asked.
Sweat asked why there have been frequent power outages in the community.
“Why can’t we have reliable, robust service?” Sweat said. “In July, my power went out three times in as many weeks” and said she heard it also went out in other areas of town. “I understand we’re rural and we have squirrels and other problems.”
Tracy Williams said in mid-July, the Rantoul Reformed group came before the board and asked trustees to make a commitment to achieve racial equality in the community. She said the group also discussed the matter with school boards.
“This last month I am just astounded where we need racial equity,” Williams said. “In the schools there is zero administration ... that are Black. There are no Black teachers in high school, very few in RCS.”
She said of the village of Rantoul’s 135 employees, only eight are Black.
“There’s really a problem here,” Williams said.
She said the village needs to make a commitment to rectifying the disparity and develop a plan to hire more minorities “and not use the same good ol’ boy network.”
“Doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results is the definition of insanity,” Williams said.
She said there is a question of how some employees can advance in their jobs.
Williams also said there is not a clear path for home ownership by minorities. She said in the Community Development Block Grant guidelines, it states village staff will meet with mortgage lenders to develop affordable home-ownership programs, but every time she has asked about the program, she is told it no longer exists “or that’s got nothing to do with us.”
She asked the village to submit “a clear plan” for racial equity in the community.
Loise Haines said she believes that some with the village of Rantoul “forgot who you work for.”
“The people elected you; the people pay you with our taxes,” she said.
“Going back to 2013, how are the streets doing? How is flooding doing? How are buildings falling down full of mold? That’s a health risk.
“How about our bank building, Hallmark building, theater building, (the building) next to ET’s; the houses you bought on Illinois Drive are full of mold and are a health risk, on base. We can’t even get a street named after the Tuskegee Airmen.”
Haines said she understands there is a committee formed that is trying to name buildings on the former Chanute Air Force Base after prominent Rantoul residents.
“I keep asking about these buildings and I’m told it’s private property,” she said, adding it’s time for the village to take scofflaws to court.
She said the board “doesn’t make the cut” and change is needed.
“Yes, you’re getting the sports complex,” Haines said. “That’s going to cost a lot of money. When is it going to trickle down?”
Haines thanked the fire department for the new fire truck and Police Chief Tony Brown for trying to get more diversity within the police department “and thanks to Luke (Humphrey) for the nice park we got. And I’m told I’m getting a dock out at Heritage Lake.”
Chris Powers commented on Trustee Mark Wilkerson’s refusal to wear a face mask at village meetings.
“The mayor and five board members are wearing facial coverings because, as we’re all aware, a global pandemic rages outside these walls and perhaps within,” Powers said. “One hundred sixty-three thousand Americans have so far died. To put that in perspective, we can fill the State Farm Center 10 1/2 times with the bodies of our fellow Americans.”
He said hundreds of thousands of Americans have been hospitalized and many will suffer debilitating health problems for months afterward after supposedly recovering.
“In the absence of a vaccine, the path is clear. We must contain this scourge and save lives,” Powers said.
He said people are not defenseless against COVID-19 if they will practice social distancing, wash their hands often and wear face masks.
Powers quoted Dr. Robert R. Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control, who said “cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus, particularly used universally within a community setting.”
He said Wilkerson, instead of modeling good behavior “for a public that is weary of restrictions and recommendations,” has chosen to protest against science and government “in a way that endangers everyone in this room.”
Wilkerson said he doesn’t wear the masks while “sitting in a chair away from everyone.”
He said it is “medically intolerable” for him to wear a mask and said he wears one when he feels it’s appropriate. Wilkerson said with panels around him and no one in front of him, he didn’t feel like he needed to wear a mask at the meetings.
Powers quoted Wilkerson’s tweet responding to Gov. J.B. Pritzker. He said science “is emphatic that the masks do not promote good health, just the opposite” and that “the negatives outweigh any preconceived positives.”
Powers said Wilkerson was subjecting everyone in the village board room to risk “because you don’t know if you’re a carrier” of the virus.