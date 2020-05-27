ROYAL — Prairieview-Ogden has agreed to pay 8 percent of Champaign County Sheriffs Deputy Shawn Hallett’s salary for the 2021 and 2022 school years.
Hallett is the school resource officer for PVO, St. Joseph-Ogden High School and St. Joseph Grade School.
SJO pays 71 percent of the salary for the SRO because that is where Hallett spends most of his time. St. Joseph Grade School pays 21 percent.
The annual cost is $59,735.
Hallett teaches younger children about bullying, helps with bus safety and teaches age-appropriate ALICE training, which is the training the districts use for active-shooter drills.
Peyton Crozier was hired to be the fifth- and sixth-grade girls assistant basketball coach, volleyball assistant coach and track assistant coach. Dwayne Gilliland was hired as the fifth- and sixth-grade boys basketball head coach, Jamey Gilliland was hired as the junior high boys basketball assistant coach, Braydon Crozier was hired as the track assistant coach and Carl Heuer was hired as athletic director and web page developer.
The board approved the resignations of Jim Ochs as baseball assistant coach and Jeff Isenhower as the district’s web page developer.
The board also approved Aug. 3 and 4 as school registration days and approved a 5K track fundraiser to be held Au. 29.
The board will host a fiscal year 2020 budget Hhearing set for 7:45 p.m. Monday, June 8, in the PVO North gym.
The board also approved a 3 percent raise for non-certified staff.