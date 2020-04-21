ROYAL — Prairieview-Ogden school district coaches for spring events and hourly employees got some good news: They will be paid.
The school board last week voted to pay spring coaches for track and scholastic bowl and hourly employees based on an average work week for the rest of the 2020 school year.
“It was in the budget already to pay them, and it wasn’t their fault this happened,” Superintendent Vic White said of the payment decision.
White said the employees will get a note in their paycheck indicating they will receive their coaching stipend or average hourly weekly pay.
The coaches and hourly employees haven’t been able to be on the job due to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Keeping their distance
Social-distancing was no problem when the school board met.
The board adjourned to the gymnasium, and each one had his own 8-foot table.
The board approved extracurricular assignments, including Chase Gilliland, head basketball coach; Lisa Alsip, Facebook; Timbra Hilton, head fifth/sixth volleyball coach; and Allyson Bork, student council and junior Positive Incentive Program.
The board approved sending members to the Illinois Association of School Boards convention Nov. 19-22.
The board approved the resignations of Peyton Crozier as Title I aide and Amber Lannert as head track coach.
The board provided input to White on how it wanted him to use the money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. PVO is supposed to receive $22,192. The board recommended buying technology and technology platforms.