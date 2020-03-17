ROYAL — Top Quality Roofing was selected to install the new roof on South Elementary this summer.
The firm submitted the low bid of $384,600.
The roof job will extend from the edge of the gymnasium to the 2005 addition. That encompasses all the classrooms except the library and the special education room.
At last week’s monthly meeting, the Prairieview-Ogden school board approved a motion to acknowledge a $50,000 school maintenance grant to pay for a portion of the roof project.
The board also approved Complete Electrical System LLC’s $5,445 bid for new hallway lighting at the school.
The board also:
— Received a report from Superintendent Vic White comparing the fund balance in 1996-97 school year when he started ($842,933) to the projected FY21 fund balance of $4,278,537 when he retires. White attributed the greater total to $2.3 million in grants, “moderate raises of around 2 to 3 percent instead of 4 to 5 percent,” the 1 percent county sales tax paying for items that normally would have come out of the building fund and “restructuring the teachers’ salary schedule five years ago.”
— Approved, with regrets, the resignation of Chaney Miller as a junior high teacher at the end of the school year, and approved posting junior high teacher openings for 2020-21.
— Recognized the seventh-grade boys basketball team and coaches for placing second at the IESA seventh-grade state tournament.
— Approved the 2020-21 school calendar. Classes begin Aug. 14; Thanksgiving break will be Nov. 25-27; winter break Dec. 21-Jan. 1; Easter break April 2-5; and final day of classes May 28.
— Approved the PTO GLO-bingo night Oct. 3.