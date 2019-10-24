ROYAL — Prairieview-Ogden schools will receive a new phone system, and one of its schools will likely receive a partial new roof.
CDS Office Technologies was contracted to provide the new phone system for $14,443.
There will be 43 teacher classroom phones and seven new office phones installed.
Superintendent Vic White said PVO was notified its current system, installed in 2005, would not be serviced after Jan. 1, so three quotes were obtained.
The board heard a presentation by Upchurch Architecture regarding the South Elementary roof specification.
The firm was approved to prepare the specification for bid.
White said the school has had some minor leaks that were patched. The specifications will be put out for bid in February.
“We are looking to do all the classrooms (K-4) and offices, so from the gym wall to the new addition in 2005 roof,” White said.
The school report card will be available from the state at the end of the month, and the board approved placing it on the school website.
Board members discussed options for buying a used 2017 or 2018 school bus and trading in one of the district’s older buses (2007/08).
White was asked to gather more information and present it at the Nov. 19 meeting.
He presented a combined statement of the district’s revenues, expenditures and fund balances for 2014 through 2018.
In 2018, the district had an ending balance of $4.482 million. That compares to $2.723 million ending balance in 2014, $2.832 million in 2015, $3.539 million in 2016 and $3.846 in 2017.
Revenues, with expenses in parentheses, for the last five years:
2014 — $2.732 million ($2.514 million)
2015 — $2.723 million ($2.608 million)
2016 — $2.865 million ($2.658 million)
2017 — $3.059 million ($2.752 million)
2018 — $3.367 million ($3.233 million).
The board approved the resignation, with regrets, of Chaney Miller as the head seventh/eighth volleyball coach.
The board approved a resolution declaring the week of Oct. 21-25 as National School Principals Week and Friday, Oct. 25, as Principals Day.
PVO fundraisers were approved — Market Day and a raffle.