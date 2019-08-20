ROYAL — The Prairieview-Ogden school board last week approved a FY20 tentative budget that is $178,018 in the black.
Total revenues are estimated at $3,265,198, while total expenditures are estimated at $3,087,180.
By fund, the estimates, with anticipated expenditures in parentheses, include: education, $2,121,000 ($2,099,475), building, $463,825 ($538,170), transportation $294,829 ($169,500), IMRF $108,120 ($103,035), capital projects $126,200 ($125,000), working cash $68,595 (no figure) and tort 82,629 ($52,000).
Superintendent Vic White said if the district receives its early property tax money before June 30, 2020, PVO will have a surpls larger than $178,000.
He said there has been no communication from the county to verify if it will return to the way it had been prior to this year.
A hearing on the proposed budget will be held at 7:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, in the board room at North Elementary, Royal.
The board also voted to acknowledge a $23,022 Rural Education Achievement Grant, which was used to buy new Chromebooks, and a State Farm Good Neighbor Grant to get 25 2-year-old desktop computers and monitors from State Farm to be used in the junior high lab.
In personnel action, the board approved Chelsea Weaver and Becky Batty as new teacher aides for South Elementary and Isaiah Immke as a volunteer baseball coach and accepted, with regrets, the resignation of Suha Khan as a paraprofessional at South Elementary.
The board selected First Midstate Inc. as underwriter/placement agent, and Chapman and Cutler LLP as bond/disclosure to the underwriter/placement agent with respect to the district’s general obligation refunding school bonds, Series 2019.
The board also voted to approved the education association/board contract language that calls for three 6 percent raises the final three years.
The board approved PTO fundraisers for 2019-20, including selling Fanny May candy, a children’s garage sale and Monicals night.
PVO classes started last Thursday. Enrollment for K-8 is 249, down 14 students.