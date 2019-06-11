ROYAL — The Prairieview-Ogden Board of Education dealt with money matters during its May meeting.
The board approved a $10,000 stipend for Carl Heuer for his work as assistant principal during the fiscal year 2020.
The board approved the contract between the union and the school board for three years.
Teachers will receive a 3 percent increase in the 2019-20 school year and the 2020-21 school year. They will receive a 2.5 percent increase in 2021-22.
In 2019-20, the raise will see the district spending an additional $25,200. The following year the district will spend an additional $28,300. The final year will see the district spend an additional $24,100, Superintendent Vic White said.
The board also approved a 3 percent raise for PVO South Principal Jeff Isenhower for the upcoming school year.
“Mr. Isenhower’s base salary will be $91,900,” White said.
All non-certified employes will receive a 3 percent raise for the 2019-20 school year, which will cost the district an additional $13,017, White said.
The board set the treasurer stipend at $3,000 for 2020-21 school year.
The board approve Marla Goff as the new bookkeeper and secretary at North Elementary for the 2020-21 school year at a base pay of $40,000, and the board approved Debra Siuts as the new secretary at the junior high for the 2020-21 school year at a base pay of $26,000.
In other news, the board approved a contract with Hicksgas in Urbana for propane. The district will pay $1.34 per gallon.
The board approved registration fees for the upcoming school year. Students will pay a $95 registration fee and a $5 handbook fee. Lunches increased 10 cents to $2.75 a student.
The board also appointed Chaney Miller as head seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball coach, Tracey Mathis and Allyson Bork as co-PIP, Jim Ochs as assistant baseball coach, Taylor Hacker as tri-PIP coordinator, and Wyatt Dillman as assistant fifth- and sixth- boys basketball coach.
The board approved the resignations of art teacher Jay Johnson and head fifth- and sixth-grade girls basketball coach Decoda Burris.
The board also approved Amelia Phillips as the junior high special education teacher.
The board approved Aug. 1 and 2 as school registration days.