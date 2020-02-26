ROYAL — Prairieview-Ogden school district was practically perfect in every way in the state financial profile report except for one area it had no control over.
Superintendent Vic White said the district’s financial rating dropped to a 3.65 — down from a perfect 4.0 it had received the previous three years.
The district still received “recognition” status, which is the highest profile category.
White said PVO was dropped to a 3.65 score because the district’s early property tax revenue was not received from the county treasurer’s office before June 30.
PVO was one of several districts that did not receive the money in time.
In other business, the board approved putting out for bid a roof project at South Elementary in Ogden.
The project will extend from the edge of the gymnasium to the 2005 addition. That encompasses all the classrooms except the library and the special education room.
Each building janitor was approved to hire someone for 120 hours per building to help with summer cleanup for $10 an hour.
In personnel action, board members approved, with regrets, the resignation of Susan Bensyl and Rhonda Gordon as aides. Peyton Crozier was approved as a student teacher under Lori Montgomery starting the first school day in August for a 16-week program.