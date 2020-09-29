ROYAL — The Prairieview-Ogden school board approved its FY21 budget that is $292,118 in the black.
The district shows a surplus in every fund but one.
The surplus funds and totals include education, $95,050; operations and maintenance, $22,343; transportation, $41,385; capital projects, $66,000; working cash, $72,510; and tort, $28,520.
The only fund that projects a deficit is municipal retirement/social security — $33,690.
The board discussed COVID-19 school days. Superintendent Jeff Isenhower said the district is staying with its A-B schedule (combination of in-person classes and remote learning) “for the time being.”
“The teachers have been working out the kinks with remote learning,” Isenhower said. “We are continuing to monitor what is happening in the area and schools around us.”
Board members learned 1 percent sale tax money has dropped because of the pandemic but not as much as anticipated. In June the district received, $13,495. He said the total is likely to drop more in the fall, however, due to no in-person attendance at U of I football games.
The board approved a memorandum of understanding with the education association regarding extracurricular pay that is COVID-related. It states coaches will be paid a percentage of the stipend based on the percentage of the season completed.
Other business
The board also:
— Approved maternity leave for junior high ELA teacher Taylor Hacker.
— Approved hiring Tracy Ingram as a personal aide at PVO South for the second grade.
— Approved Paula Tankersley as a K-4 aide at PVO North.
— Approved moving junior high science and PE teacher Malory Knight from a 52 percent to 100 percent employee.