ROYAL — The Prairieview-Ogden school board last week approved the purchase of a one-year-old school bus.
The 2018 71-passenger bus will cost the district $59,919 after trade in of a 2012 65-passenger bus.
Superintendent Vic White said PVO has 5 a.m. and p.m. routes and one preschool route per day. About 180 of the 260 students ride the bus.
The buses, depending on route, drive between 60 to 90 miles per day not counting extracurricular events.
“Our philosophy was every five years trade in (each) bus, but because the state of Illinois has been prorating our allocation and/or only sending three out of our four prorated payments, we can’t do a five-year rotation per bus,” White said. “It has stretched us to seven years per bus. Sad.”
Board members also approved the 2019 tax levy payable in 2020. The levy totals $2.385 million.
By fund the levy includes $1.675 million, education; $393,000, operations and maintenance; $105,000, transportation; $44,000, working cash. $35,000 each for social security and municipal retirement; $80,000, tort; and $18,000, special education.
Superintendent Vic White said the overall levy rate should decline by 8 cents per $100 assessed valuation over last year — up from the 6 cents reported last month.
White also said he had applied for a $50,000 school maintenance grant.
If approved, the grant would be used toward the removal of the old roof and installation of the new insulation and membrane for the South Elementary roof next summer.
The board approved applying for a $77,900 Illinois State Board of Education property tax relief grant.
White said all districts are put on a list based on a number of criteria (PVO is 512), and last year the first 19 were funded.
“So the likelihood that we get funded is not likely but you, need to apply to get a chance to be funded,” White sad.
In personnel action, the board approved Lacey Kaiser as the new assistant seventh/eighth-grade volleyball coach and Amber Lannert as assistant seventh/eighth-grade girls basketball coach.
White informed the board the district will receive a $5,181 worker’s compensation equity fund return from Prairie State Insurance Company.
White informed the board PVO’s district-wide service project (Ogden Food Pantry) is going well. Students and parents have donated 465 items to the pantry.