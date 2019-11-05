Gifford winning class Nov. 6

Students in the kindergarten class of teacher Alison Barnes is shown with their winning pumpkin in The Great Pumpkin Drop on Halloween Day in the gymnasium at Gifford Grade School.
Jay Smith dropping pumpkin Nov. 6

Gifford Grade School Superintendent/Principal Jay Smith holds a box containing a pumpkin during The Great Pumpkin Drop on Halloween in the school gym.  Smith is wearing a camel head costume because he always tells a joke to the school on Wednesday — hump day.

GIFFORD —The Gifford Grade School kindergarten took top honors in last week's Great Pumpkin Drop.

The classes packed pumpkins in container, protecting them as best they could with packing.

Superintendent/Principal Jay Smith then dropped each class' box-containing pumpkin from a lift at the top of the gymnasium.

Every pumpkin, except that of the kindergarten class, suffered some damage.

The third-grade class, however, was the winner for the best-decorated classroom.

Both classes win a pizza party.