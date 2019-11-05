GIFFORD —The Gifford Grade School kindergarten took top honors in last week's Great Pumpkin Drop.
The classes packed pumpkins in container, protecting them as best they could with packing.
Superintendent/Principal Jay Smith then dropped each class' box-containing pumpkin from a lift at the top of the gymnasium.
Every pumpkin, except that of the kindergarten class, suffered some damage.
The third-grade class, however, was the winner for the best-decorated classroom.
Both classes win a pizza party.