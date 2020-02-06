Pumpkin-launching event won't return to Rantoul

RANTOUL — Members of the World Championship Punkin Chunkin Association have voted not to return this year’s championship to the Rantoul National Aviation Center.
President Frank Payton said the majority of the members wanted to look for a location closer to the East Coast, where the event was founded and held for years.
“It had a big part in the number of competitors” Payton said of fewer punkin chunkers who came to Rantoul.
About 20 machines competed last fall to see which could propel a pumpkin the farthest compared to more than 100 in the last competition in 2016.
Payton said distance wasn’t the only problem. Extremely wet weather days before the event, which was held the first weekend in November, made traveling difficult, but more important, gummed up the efforts on the grounds of the airport.
The ground was too soft for many of the operations, and shooting pumpkins did not go off as efficiently. Cold weather also limited the crowds who came out to watch.
Rantoul Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said he was told the Punkin Chunkin membership wanted to find an event location within five hours of Delaware, where it originated. Rantoul is about eight hours away.
Payton said they “are open” to locations that might want to host the championships.
One group did go home happy. The Chunk Norris catapult crew set a world’s record with a launch of 4,091 feet for that category. The pumpkin landed on the grounds of Willow Pond Golf Course.
Payton said Chunk Norris was the first mechanical punkin chunkin device to join the 4,000-foot club.
Said Eisenhauer: “We thought for a first-time event it was a great event. We were certainly encouraging them to come back a second year.”
Who knows? It could happen. If no suitable location can be found closer to Delaware, the group might consider coming back to Rantoul.
Eisenhauer said he thought the event could have grown if it was held in Rantoul more than just one year.
“We felt if they created an annual presence here, it would grow in attendance as well as participants,” he said. “We understand it’s a long-lasting event on the East Coast, and many probably felt it needed to remain (there).”
Payton said organizers must evaluate how the event is conducted “and make sure we get more contestants there and focus on the spectator aspect.
“We thoroughly enjoyed the Rantoul event,” he said. “We were able to get it back going again. Everybody was inspired.”
The championships had not been held for two years following a critical injury to a woman managing a television camera in the 2016 event. She filed a lawsuit. After a judge threw out the lawsuit, membership opted to move it out of Delaware because of the state’s stringent liability laws.
“We are looking at Maryland and Virginia” as a new location, Payton said.
The event was started in 1986.