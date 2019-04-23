FISHER — The public is invited to participate in a volunteer day to help install new equipment at Fisher’s Lammle Park, located on Jackson Street.
The volunteer day is set for 8 a.m. Saturday, April 27. A May 4 rain date has been set.
The playground equipment, which is several decades old, will be replaced with new swings, a slide and other playground equipment for children of all ages.
Illinois American Water will partner with the village of Fisher to help install the new playground equipment. The company’s employees are volunteering their time as well as providing drinking water, equipment and tools.
Dave Farrar, a Fisher resident and the senior operations manager for Illinois American Water’s western division, said the company’s employees are honored to provide their skills for the project.
“The recently upgraded elevated water tower overlooks (the park), and several of us live in Fisher,” Farrar said. “We felt it was fitting we help with the park upgrade.”
Illinois American Water rehabilitated Fisher’s 100,000-gallon water storage tank, constructed in 1973. The investment of about $500,000 will extend the life of the storage tank, which ensures adequate water supply and pressure for drinking water and fire protection.
The tank was painted orange and features the Fisher Bunnies mascot as well as the Illinois American Water logo.