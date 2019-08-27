RANTOUL — The Tuesday, Sept. 3, Rantoul Village Board study session has been set aside as a time when the public may comment on potential cultivation and the establishment of recreational cannabis establishments in the community.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m.
Earlier this year, Illinois became the 11th state to legalize cannabis and the first state in which a legislature approved commercial sales. Possession is legal in Vermont but not commercial sales. All other states approved commercial sales via referendum.
It is necessary for a community’s governing board to ban the commercial sale of recreational marijuana under the Illinois Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act before it would be prohibited. Still, residents would be able to use it legally.