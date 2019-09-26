RANTOUL — Rantoul Police Department and the Chamber of Commerce will host Coffee with a Cop from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the chamber office, 120 E. Sangamon Ave.
The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and the public. It allows people to interact with law enforcement officials in a friendly, relaxed environment.
Chief Tony Brown and other officers will be in attendance to answer any questions residents may have related to law enforcement and safety.