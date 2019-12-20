RANTOUL — The village of Rantoul will pay a little more than $13,230 an acre for the 65-acre tract on which the Rantoul sports complex will sit.
The purchase will take place next summer after a six-month period in which the village will lease the property from the Warner family (United Developers) for $10,000.
The village will pay $860,000 for the tract located in west Rantoul, south of Rantoul Walmart. United Developers will also receive land under terms of the agreement.
The village has agreed to lease the property from Jan. 1 to July 31. The $10,000 lease amount will be applied to the total purchase price.
The village board was scheduled to vote on the purchase at a special meeting Monday night. Due to the Rantoul Press’ deadline, results of that meeting were not available for this edition. Results will be posted online and in the Jan. 1 edition.
The contract contains a unique arrangement — a land swap with the park district. In addition to the funds, Warner Developers will receive 11 acres located on the east side of South Murray Road, which is near the sports complex site, and another 22 acres in east Rantoul near Brookhill Golf Course currently owned by the park district. In exchange, the village will deed to the park district the land that is the Bill Seeber Sports Complex on the former Chanute Air Force Base, which will continue to be maintained by the village and available for the same sports activities as in the past.
Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said the village approached the park district about the deal, knowing the park district owned 11 acres that could be developed.
“We went to the park district from the beginning because ... were designing the wholistic approach, but not just the 65 acres (for the sports complex) but also the land around it,” Eisenhauer said.
Eisenhauer said the village opted to lease the property for the first six months “until we were actually ready to construct. That way, if anything were to have happened like an earthquake or some natural disaster, anything that would have occurred that would have halted the development of the sports complex, the village didn’t want to own 65 acres of land for which it didn’t have a purpose for.”
While site development can go on while the village leases the property, construction of the sports complex won’t begin until it owns the land.
Among the duties of the village under the lease will be to maintain no less than $1 million in general liability insurance on the property as well as to maintain the site in terms of weed eradication, proper drainage and litter control.
Under terms of the purchase contract, the village will pay the United Developers $400,000 on or before July 31. The balance will be due on or before July 31, 2021.
Construction of the $20 million artificial turf sports complex is expected to begin next spring. It is expected to open in 2021.
Village officials hope the facility will draw traveling teams for competition from a 400-mile radius. It will also be open to local youth and adults. It will border Interstate 57.
The village board in October approved a $16.5 million contract with Byrne and Jones to construct a major part of the sports complex. Another $4 million to $7 million will be spent with local contractors to do the remainder of the work and for purchase of the land.
Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said earlier that interest from tournament organizers to schedule events at the sports complex has been stronger than anticipated.
The facility will be equipped with multiple fields for soccer, softball, baseball, lacrosse and football.
The community largely got behind the idea of building the sports complex in hopes of spurring the local economy.