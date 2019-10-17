RANTOUL — A Project READ training session for people interested in becoming tutors at Rantoul Public Library will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the library.
Those interested are asked to RSVP at projectread@parkland.edu.
Project Read volunteers provide free basic literacy, basic math or ESL tutoring to adults. Volunteers are needed who can commit to 14 hours of in person and online training and then are able to meet with a learner about two hours a week. The goal is for tutors and learners to work together for about a year.
Project READ provides tutors the support and training they need to work with the learners.
Project READ learners might want to improve their English for a variety of reasons, including understanding their child’s teacher, communicate at the pharmacy or hospital or get a better job. They might want to learn math or reading to pass a job test or GED, manage a household budget, help their child with homework or read with their child.
Project READ is made possible by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, with support from Parkland College Adult Education.