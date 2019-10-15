LUDLOW — Preparation work before bids can be let on the village water main replacement project is halfway completed, a new village clerk was introduced and the village board voted to approve accepting a gift of land to be used for a park.
Those were among the topics at last week’s Ludlow Village Board meeting.
Fehr Graham engineer Matt Johnson told the board the outdated electrical panel in the water plant will not work with the new system and must be moved to
Phase 1 of the project. It previously had been targeted for Phase 2.
Johnson said the bidding process for the water main replacement project should take place next spring.
Trustee Brian Bina asked about water-meter replacement with some meters being inside of homes or under crawl spaces. He was asked if they will be owned by the village or the property owner and was told it will be the village, and all preferably will be placed outside of the building.
Whether easements will be required of property owners will be decided by the village attorney.
New village clerk
Mayor Steve Thomas introduced Dawn Good, whom he appointed as village clerk, succeeding Sandy Langley, who stepped down last month after serving as clerk/treasurer since 1999.
The board will vote in November on Thomas’ proposal to have Good also serve as treasurer.
The board voted to accept the gift of land from the former Ludlow Christian Church. The property will be turned into a park.
Named after longtime church member Marguerite Park, the park will have a memorial display that will include a bell and a stained-glass window from the former church.
Jan Stalter and Norma Buchanan from the church board requested the village board act during the meeting regarding their previous proposal.
Blaine Kurth from the Illinois Municipal Risk Management Association told the board that as a result of working with IRMA, the village had a 12 percent reduction in liability insurance this year.
Unenforceable ordinances
Thomas reported the village’s current ordinance book is so out of date that many ordinances are not enforceable.
Village attorney Mark Miller said a new set of ordinances can be obtained for the same cost of Miller updating only three or four ordinances. That is possible at a cost of $6,500 using an ordinance book customized by a legal firm for small towns. The cost can be paid over two years.
Thomas asked the board to act on the measure in November.
Village employee Rick Chenoweth reported paving work had been completed on Oak Street (old U.S. 45). The work — with the village’s share being $9,477, which is much lower than anticipated — was part of an intergovernmental agreement with Ludlow Township.
Police Chief Joe Navarro said two inoperable vehicles had been removed from village property. Two more are tagged for removal if the owners don’t comply.
He said one report of a peeping tom was investigated. He also handled one DCFS case and one violation of order of protection.
The board set trick or treat hours for 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Residents wanting trick or treaters to visit should leave their front light on. There was also discussion of possibly having a trunk or treat event after hours in the community center parking lot or at the grade school, but nothing was finalized.