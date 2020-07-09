URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he hit a man with a baseball bat in the man’s home last year has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Nicholas McMahon, 32, who listed an address in the 1100 block of Ascot Drive, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Roger Webber to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The charge stemmed from his attack Dec. 24 on a man he knew in the man’s home on Eater Drive in Rantoul.
The victim told Rantoul police he was sleeping when he was awakened by McMahon hitting him with an aluminum baseball bat. The man asked McMahon what he was doing and why he was hitting him, but McMahon kept hitting him, the report said.
The man was eventually able to get the bat from McMahon, who then allegedly bit him on the chest. The victim told police he and McMahon had an argument about nine months earlier and were no longer friends.
Police described McMahon as intoxicated.
In exchange for his guilty plea, a more serious charge of home invasion was dismissed.
Court records show he had prior convictions for domestic battery and driving under the influence.