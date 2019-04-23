Prison ministry 'sewing' seeds of recovery

RANTOUL — Roy Davis had no idea he had the ability to sew. Given the opportunity, he enjoyed it.
Jesus is the Way Prison Ministry Executive Director Vicki Schoonover has always liked to sew, so she thought she would offer to teach any of the former prisoners in JIW’s care how to become involved in the hobby.
Most of them turned her down, but a few took her up on the offer.
One of them was Davis, a 32-year-old Carlinville native who seems to have embraced his new life as a free man.
Maybe JIW’s motto could be, “Mend your life at Jesus is the Way.”
“I didn’t know I could sew until right around Christmastime,” Davis said while sitting at a sewing machine inside JIW. “Vicki showed us some stuff. I just started sewing and have been doing it ever since.”
Davis has made several purses, one of which was for his daughter, as well as a cover for a recliner, pillows, Christmas stockings (he made and sold 15 of those) and some prayer pals.
JIW makes the prayer pals for children whose parents might be in a crisis situation. The ministry has given a number of them to Rantoul police officers for their squad cars. The prayer pals read, “Made just for you. I have problems. Maybe you have too. But just know I’m praying for you.”
Schoonover said a couple of JIW residents helped to take the prayer pals to the police station.
“We got back out in the van and one said, ‘Yes! That was like the best feeling ever. I walked in (to the police station), and I walked out.”
Davis likes Rantoul and plans to stay “for the foreseeable future.” He likes his life much better outside the bars. He now has a job at Combe Laboratories that he enjoys
“He has gotten really involved with Christian Life (Church) and Celebrate Recovery (a program designed to refocus people’s lives and defeat addiction),” Schoonover said. “Celebrate Recovery has asked him to speak at their regional conference in October. He’s staying connected and involved with the community, which makes a difference.”
A HIGH SUCCESS RATE
At JIW, Davis is part of the rule (former cons who stay out of prison) rather than the exception. Schoonover said only 25 percent of the those formerly imprisoned become reincarcerated after going through JIW’s recovery program, compared to the statewide average of 75 percent.
Started in 1977 by the Rev. Jesse Mathes, JIW is funded solely by individuals, churches and businesses. It has a contract with the state of Illinois to cater to former prisoners. It was founded initially to go into jails and prisons. Its focus later included helping those who had exited incarceration.
JIW still goes into the county jails in Champaign, Ford, Douglas and Piatt counties and has volunteers who go into the prisons.
“On average every week we have 10 Bible or church services in the local jails,” Schoonover said. “We give away free Bibles to any inmate who writes, no matter what state they are from. Another outreach is reading glasses. Some of the Bibles we are provided with have pretty small print. Last year in Champaign County alone we gave away over 100 pair ofglasses.”
Several volunteers help at the facility. Rantoul resident Lyndsey Scott, for example, teaches how to put out a community garden.
JIW also operates an on-site food pantry for current and former residents. Any ex-offender who lives in the area is welcome to use the facility.
Another service is called The Miracle of Christmas — a church-supported ministry to help the children of inmates who might not otherwise receive gifts. In some cases, both parents are behind bars. One hundred to 150 children receive toys each year.
Schoonover, who has been with JIW for 21 years, said the toys are prepared and wrapped on the second Friday and Saturday of December. About 50 volunteers gather to do the work.
“It’s awesome to be part of,” she said, “but it’s kind of a zoo in there. It’s pretty crowded.”
MENTORS NEEDED TO WRITE TO PRISONERS
JIW also has a Mentors by Mail program in which people write to inmates. Letters are sent to and from the JIW office so the inmates don’t know the writers’ address. More writers are needed.
For the first five months, those living at JIW are required to focus on changing themselves from the inside out through a Christian-based relapse-prevention program.
“It gives them an opportunity to grow, for them to change,” After-Care Director Scott Krile said.
They go through Bible studies and attend church services. They also attend Men on Target classes that are designed to build character “to help them look at the world and themselves differently and embrace a relationship with God through Christ,” Krile said.
JIW seeks to teach the participants how to give back. They visit community outreach centers such as Seek and Find in Rantoul and Salt and Light in Champaign as well as Books for Prisoners in Urbana.
“We have found our guys are drug- and alcohol-addicted,” Krile said. “When you look at crimes committed, ... 90 percent of the time it’s because they’re under the influence of alcohol or drugs. They can’t shake it alone.”
Krile is an example of that change can happen. A registered nurse, he became addicted to opiates and later cocaine to kill the pain after injuring himself.
“I was desperately addicted,” he said, and committed theft, forgery and fraud “in an attempt to get more drugs.”
Krile said prison was a good thing for him. After his release in 2005, he entered the JIW residential program and started the recovery process. He is now married and has a son.
GLAD FOR THE EXPERIENCE
“I am glad I went to prison,” Krile said. “It turned me to God.”
JIW is located on the grounds of the former Holiday Inn Jr. — the building and land were sold to the ministry for $1. Originally housing 16 residents, with two living in each of the eight rooms, JIW is renovating the rooms and will house one resident per room.
After five months in the first phase of the recovery program, the residents are free to get jobs and begin to adjust to returning to life on the outside.
Davis is sold on Jesus is the Way.
“For me it’s been a huge blessing to not have to go back to the town where I got into my addictions, but to have somewhere I could start over fresh and get on my feet before getting out in the real world.”
Schoonover said area residents have been welcoming and non-judgmental.
“I am so impressed with Rantoul and the community support we have for the guys here. I don’t think that happens everywhere.”