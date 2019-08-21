RANTOUL — Jesus is the Way Prison Ministry, a local outreach that ministers to the incarcerated, ex-offenders and their family members, will host its annual fundraiser Friday, Aug. 23, at the Laborers International Union North American Local 703, 108 E. Anthony Drive, Urbana.
The event is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 5:30.
This year’s theme is “The Harvest is Ripe.”
This annual fundraising banquet is to celebrate the lives being changed by the gospel of Jesus Christ through JITWPM. For 42 years, Jesus is the Way has been serving others in the community by ministering in the jails and prisons as well as opening their aftercare center located in Rantoul in 1998.
The ultimate goal is to bring people to salvation through Jesus while training and empowering them to become productive and responsible citizens in communities. The aftercare serves the male population. The banquet helps to support the mission of the ministry.
Guest speaker is Toy Beasley, who is employed through Treatment Alternative for Safer Communities (TASC) as a recovery support coordinator. Beasley has dedicated himself to improving the quality of life for individuals who have been incarcerated and struggle with substance use issues.
Seating is free but limited to adults only. For more information or to make your reservations call 217-892-4044 or visit www.jesusisthewayprisonministries.org