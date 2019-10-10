URBANA — A Rantoul woman who has written a periodic column for the Rantoul Press for years will undergo gallbladder surgery Thursday afternoon.
Pauline Poremba, author of Pauline’s Corner, said she got sick after eating at a Peoria restaurant.
“I ate some food, and it poisoned me,” the 77-year-old Poremba said Thursday morning. “By the time I got home, I couldn’t even walk.”
She is due for surgery at OSF Medical Center Heart of Mercy Medical Center in Urbana.
Poremba said her son and daughter-in-law from South Carolina drove all night to offer their support. Her two sons from Rantoul are also present.
Poremba, who said she has “half a heart” due to her medical condition, said she was prescribed an anti-clotting agent that she can’t afford.
The drug costs $75 a pill. A bottle of 60 pills costs $4,500.
“My pay from my social security is $600,” Poremba said, adding she has Medicare Part A and Part D.
“I’m scared, to tell you the truth,” Poremba said.