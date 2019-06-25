Presidential reign ends for state FFA leader Hortin of Fisher

FISHER — Four years from now, rural Fisher native Sophia Hortin will be able to include a valuable entry on her resume when she goes searching for a job as a high school agriculture teacher — former Illinois state FFA president.
Hortin finished her year as head of the more than 340 FFA chapters in the state and wouldn’t have minded if the job had continued. (She was part of an all-female state FFA officer team.)
Asked if she ever wished she could have taken a break from the job during the past 12 months, Hortin was clear:
“Absolutely not. I loved every moment of what I was doing. The year went by faster that I could have imagined.
“I wish I could have stayed in it longer, but it’s best for new leadership each year.”
Hortin handed the state FFA president’s gavel to Gage Miller of Cambridge at the state convention in Springfield in mid-June. She will stay in contact with the new officer team through July to help in their transition.
If Miller has the same experience Hortin has, he will have “a lot of fun,” she said. “It was a phenomenal experience meeting outstanding leaders in the ag industry and thousands of students across Illinois. I wouldn’t have traded the experience for anything.”
Hortin said she spent last summer training at the national FFA level on facilitation and leadership and worked with teams on public speaking and variety of other skill sets.
During the year, there was no typical day for Hortin. She traveled more than 20,000 miles in 26 weeks visiting chapters, including chapter banquets. One was at her hometown Fisher FFA banquet.
She also got to visit the chapter during National FFA Week for a teacher appreciation breakfast and for a chapter breakfast in May.
“I felt very grateful from the support I had from the community,” Hortin said. “They were very supportive and excited” for her.
Hortin also took several trips to Washington, D.C., to advocate for Illinois agriculture and FFA.
After Hortin’s election, U.S. Rep. John Shimkus (R-Collinsville) entered a statement into the permanent Congressional Record recognizing Hortin as Illinois’ state FFA president.
During chapter visits, she would spend the night at the homes of the presidents of the chapter she was visiting or at hotels. Much of the time, Hortin and other state FFA officers lived at a hotel next door to the FFA headquarters in Springfield.
Part of her spring was spent helping to plan for the state FFA convention.
It was touch-and-go whether her father, Mark, would be able to attend because of the late planting season caused by an excessively rainy spring. But he was able to make it along with his mother, Shanna, younger sister, older brother and her grandparents.
The state convention was attended by more than 5,500 FFA members, advisers and guests.
While the numbers of farmers is shrinking due to the growth in farm size, the numbers of FFA chapters is increasing, Hortin said.
That’s because “there’s been a push recently due to the importance of agriculture and ag education,” she said. “Agriculture is one of the largest career fields certainly in our state and in our country.”
Chapters are even being started in largely urban areas.
Hortin said the most surprising aspect of her role the past year was “just how many different things you get to do as state president. I went into this being an advocate for FFA because I have a passion for working with students.”
She was able to advocate for agriculture with state legislators and network in corporate settings.
“I met people I will network with forever. I learned skills I will apply in whatever career path I choose and had once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that will forever shape how I choose to be a leader in the future,” Hortin said.
Hortin will enroll at the University of Illinois this fall, majoring in agriculture education.
She has spent the past couple of weeks on the family farm, and last week returned to Springfield to help train the new FFA officer team.