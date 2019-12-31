FISHER — Representatives from Premier Cooperative Inc. recently visited the 4-H Teen Teachers at the Fisher Grade School. They were working with a fifth-grade class on creating an egg carton prototype.
Premier Cooperative Inc. presented the group with a $5,000 check to support the Illinois 4-H Foundation — $3,000.00 of which will support 4-H in Champaign County and go towards launching more 4-H Teen Teachers groups throughout different schools in the surrounding area.
The 4-H Teen Teachers program is based on an experiential learning model, pairing high school-aged teens to teach agriculture-related topics to younger groups of students to expand their knowledge and gain an interest in agriculture.
The remaining $2,000 of the donation will be used towards the Illinois 4-H Partner Program, which extends support for the entire state of Illinois 4-H for programs such as 4-H Teen Teachers, Ag in the Classroom, college and workplace readiness, and club growth and innovation grants.
Premier Cooperative, Inc. is an Illinois farmer-owned cooperative providing agricultural commodities and energy products, they maintain 26 locations throughout the Central Illinois area.