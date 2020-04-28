RANTOUL — The Greater Rantoul Ministerial Cooperative is proposing an outside prayer walk in the community Thursday, May 7, to observe National Day of Prayer.
People may use the bike/walk path surrounding Wabash Park at any time between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. The cooperative hopes people will come and pray and walk at that location.
A table with trifold brochures from the National Day of Prayer Task Force will be available to help one pray for specific needs. They will be located at the northeast corner of the park on Wabash Avenue.
Anyone who cannot make it to the park is encouraged to walk and pray around their neighborhood. While walking, people are encouraged to maintain the 6-foot social-distancing unless with a household family member.