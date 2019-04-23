RANTOUL — This year’s annual prayer breakfast will be held at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, May 2, in the library at Rantoul Township High School.
It will conclude promptly at 7:30 a.m. This year’s theme will be “Love One Another,” based on John 13:34.
The event will be held on the same day as the National Day of Prayer.
Enter the Lynn H. Gibbs wing on the northeast corner of the high school building (nearest to the football field). Vehicles should be parked in the street.
This year’s program will once again include the RTHS Fellowship of Christian Athletes. There will be a time of prayer in which area pastors will pray for “Americans to love one another.” No one will be asked or expected to pray out loud who chooses not to do so.
Doughnuts and juice will be served at the breakfast. A donation basket will be available to help with the cost.