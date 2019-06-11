POTOMAC — A new superintendent and a new principal have been hired at Potomac Grade School to succeed Larry Maynard.
The Potomac school board has hired Jim Owens of Danville for the superintendent’s position and Gifford resident Candace Roberts Freeman as principal.
Owens, a retired superintendent, has held several positions in the educational field, including teacher, principal, and, most recently, superintendent of the Westville school district.
He attended the University of Illinois, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. Owens earned a master’s degree as a specialist in education from Eastern Illinois University.
He and his wife, Debbie, have two sons, Camron and Connor.
Freeman is a graduate of Illinois State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
She continued her education at Eastern Illinois University, where she earned a master’s degree in educational administration.
She has taught in various area schools, including Potomac Grade School, and was the assistant principal at Hoopeston Area Middle School for the past year.
She is the mother of two boys, Landon and Carter.
Freeman said her No. 1 priority will be to do what is best for the students. Her goal is to work together with staff, students and the community to build relationships that focus not only on academic success, but also meeting the social and emotional needs of the students.
Both Owens and Freeman will start their jobs July 1.
Maynard accepted the post as Oakwood school district superintendent earlier this year.