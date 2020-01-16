POTOMAC — Potomac PTO will sponsor a Glo Bingo event Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Potomac Community Building.
Doors will open at 6 a.m., and bingo will start at 7.
The cost of a ticket includes 10 games (six bingo cards per game), a glo hat and glo dauber. VIP tables for eight people are also available and will reserved seating, a server and a few extras.
Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase. Players must be 21 or over to enter. Glo bingo is full of energy, loud music and black lights. Cash prizes will be awarded.
Tickets may be purchased by contacting Candace Freeman at freemanc@potomac.k.12.il.us or Holly Edwards at 217-304-3337. You may also purchase online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pgs-pto-glo-bingo-tickets-88136287007.
Proceeds will go toward the PTO’s projects, which benefit students at Potomac Grade School.
— Potomac American will serve a buffet breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Legion building.
— Potomac Public Library will have its Homework Club from 3:15-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, and Thursday, Jan. 23, but not on Jan. 20 since there is no school that day. It will, however, have puzzles, games and crafts available from 1-6 p.m Jan. 20.
The adult activity will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, with puzzles and coloring offered. Children can participate from 4-5 p.m. in “The Mitten” story activities on Thursday, Jan. 23. Note: This was previously reported as the activity for Jan. 16. The activity for that day will also be from 4-5 p.m. and is a snowflake pasta craft. The Press regrets the error.
— Armstrong Archery recently traveled to Metamora for its second meet of the season.
The team brought home 24 out of the 60 available top 10 medals.
On Saturday, Jan. 18 they will shoot at Danville High School in the Ullr Classic. They will be selling tickets for their Split the Pot raffle starting this week. Tickets will help fund the team’s expenses. See Garry or Kris Hawker or any member of the archery team to purchase.
— Thought for the week: “He who marvels at the beauty of the world in summer will find equal cause for wonder and admiration in winter.” — John Burroughs
Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be mailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com