Potomac Grade School students had a little fun at their teachers’ expense, while raising money for a good cause.
The school recently wrapped up its Kids Heart Challenge for the American Heart Association. Those who brought in $100 or more in donations got a chance to throw a pie at their “favorite” teacher.
John Lubinski, the PE teacher, fulfilled his promise of getting a mohawk if $3,500 was raised, and the fourth-grade class earned an ice cream party for the highest average donation per student. The total amount raised was $4,382.63.
• Clara McCool and Kollin Asbury, eighth-grade students at Potomac Grade School, were recently honored at the Vermilion County Illinois Principals Association breakfast.
Students are recognized for outstanding excellence in academics, leadership, athletic ability, or for just being great young people. McCool is a daughter of Curtis and Elizabeth McCool of Potomac, and Asbury is a son of Jamie Asbury, also of Potomac.
• The Potomac Grade School spelling team brought home a third place in the Vermilion County Spelling Finals.
The team scored 60 points, with first place Salt Fork earning 70, and Hoopeston scoring 61 for second. The team members are eighth-graders Connor Yoak and Emma Holden and seventh-graders Ryan Eichelberger and Zane St. John. They are coached by Jim Ochs. This is the first time in more than 20 years that Potomac has had a spelling team.
• Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative has awarded two $500 grants to Clarenda McCarty, kindergarten teacher, and Paul Kuiper, seventh-grade teacher, both of Potomac Grade School, to use in their classrooms.
This is through their “Empowering Education” grant program. McCarty plans to use her money to purchase flexible seating for her students, which allows children to move around the classroom more freely, and to “get the wiggles out.” Kuiper will fund two STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities for his students. In seventh grade, they will build balloon cars, which will demonstrate propulsion and Newton’s Law of Motion. Eighth-graders will study and build water wheels to explore alternative energy.
• Armstrong Township High School will host a blood drive in the cafeteria from 1-6 p.m. Monday, March 2. All donors will receive a t-shirt. To donate, sign up in the office, or for more information, call 217-569-2122. Please eat and drink plenty of water before donating, and bring photo ID.
• Potomac Public Library will have its Homework Club from 3:15-5:30 p.m. March 2, 4 and 5.
There will be a celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday with an activity for kids from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 2. Adults can make a St. Patrick’s gnome at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. Later that day, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. there will be another Dr. Seuss activity for the kids. A Dr. Seuss activity will also be offered for the kids from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5. Each Dr. Seuss activity will be different.
• Thought for the week: “One is not blamable for mistakes; we all make them. A mistake is not a crime; it is only a miscarriage of judgment.”— Mark Twain
Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be mailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com