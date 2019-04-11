POTOMAC — Little league season is upon us, and with it comes some announcements from Middlefork Youth Sports.
A park cleanup is scheduled at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 20. This will be for both the Millie Curtis Park and the David Judy Park, starting at the Millie Curtis.
Volunteers are needed to help. Please bring a rake.
The league is also looking for energetic individuals who are willing to volunteer their time and join the board. There will be a few spots open after this ball season, and the current board would like to get new people on now so they can get an idea of what the job entails.
If interested, contact Holly Edwards at Hollis14@hotmail.com.
— Potomac Grade School students’ generosity was on display with the results of two recent fundraisers in which they participated.
The Pennies for Pantries project has yielded $258, which is 221% of their goal of 77,625 pennies. They raised the highest percentage of their goal of any of the other seven schools involved. As a result, the school will receive a check for $500, underwritten by C. H. Smith Insurance in Danville.
The coordinator, kindergarten teacher Clarenda McCarty, said the school will be exploring ways to use this to benefit the students.
Pennies for Pantries is a fundraiser for The Dwelling Place, a basic hygiene and household care pantry, the first in Vermilion County. It provides free hygiene and house care products to the homeless, as well as those in need.
Students also participated in an American Heart Association fundraiser, for which they raised $4,387. Their PE teacher, John Lubinski, agreed to have his head shaved, as well as let top fundraisers give him a pie to the face.
— Area churches will be offering residents opportunities to celebrate the Easter season.
Middlefork United Methodist Church will have a Maundy Thursday communion service at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at the church.
Potomac Church of the Nazarene will have a nail service at 7 p.m. on Good Friday, April 19, at the church. The nail service is a time to reflect on the crucifixion.
The public is invited to both services.
— The Potomac American Legion will host a fish and chicken fry from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Legion building.
— Positive behavior was rewarded with a variety of games at Armstrong-Ellis Grade School recently. This was a part of the Renaissance behavior program.
— Homework Club will take place at the Potomac Public Library from 3:15-5:30 p.m. April 15, 17, and 18.
The book club will discuss “Lincoln’s Last Trial” by Dan Abrams, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16. Adults can enjoy puzzles and games at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, and a craft will be offered for the kids from 4-5 p.m. on Thursday, April 18.
Visitors will notice the painting in the library has been completed, and new ceiling tiles will be installed for its next renovation project.
— Armstrong Archery competed in the state archery tournament in Cuba, Ill., and earned a second-place Elementary Team for Potomac Grade School, and a third-place High School Team for Armstrong-Potomac High School.
Individual winners, all of whom qualify for nationals, are:
Elementary girls, Makenna Ackerman, first place; Elle Jameson, fifth; and Cheyenne Howie seventh. Luke Townsend shot for first place in the Elementary Boys category, and Brayden Nelson earned a second place in the Middle School Boys.
A second place went to Madison Pollitt for High School Girls, and in the High School Boys division, Jayce Townsend shot for first place, with Mason McMasters earning 10th. Nationals will be held May 10 in Louisville, Ky.
Thought for the week: “Middle age is when your age starts to show around your middle.” — Bob Hope
Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be emailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com