Rantoul, IL (61866)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy and windy this afternoon. High 76F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms, this evening, then periods of rain late. A few storms may be severe. Low 44F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.