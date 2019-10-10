POTOMAC — Homework Club at Rantoul Public Library will be held from 3:15-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, and Thursday, Oct. 17.
Adults may participate in games and puzzles at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
A scary story time will be the kids activity at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
The library will be closed Monday, Oct. 14, in observance of Columbus Day.
— The engraved bricks have been installed in the Middlefork Seeders and Weeders’ butterfly garden, and there have been requests to order additional ones.
The garden club is gauging interest in this. It will happen if there are 128 orders. If you are interested, stop in at the library, or contact Angie Walsh at jawalsh76@yahoo.com.
There will be no money collected at this time; it will take place only if there is enough interest shown.
— Armstrong-Ellis Grade School will have a special persons day Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Students may invite parents, grandparents or a special friend to partake in a BBQ lunch with them, and the PTO will sponsor a book fair. The first lunch will be at 11:15 a.m., and the second at noon.
— Thought for the week: “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” — Eleanor Roosevelt
Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be mailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com