POTOMAC — Potomac Public Library will have its Kindergarten Readiness program from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 2.
Later that day, at 1:30 p.m., there will be a visit from the Vermilion County Conservation District, as part of the summer reading program. A Lego Challenge will take place from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3.
Adults are invited to a butterfly garden walk at 1:30 p.m., also July 3. Find out more about the plants and butterflies that are in the garden, as well as learn what can be done to promote pollinators. The library will be closed on Thursday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.
— The public is invited to the Potomac American Legion to bid farewell to Marilyn Hoskins, who has risen at the “crack of dawn” for many years to cook breakfast for Legion patrons. Saturday, June 29, will be her last day.
Hoskins and her husband, Harold, will be moving to Missouri in early July. The breakfasts will continue to be served.
— Thought for the week: “In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed; it must be achieved.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt
