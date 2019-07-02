POTOMAC — The Potomac Public Library will continue its Kindergarten Readiness program from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9.

The summer reading program will be at 1:30 p.m.

The library will host a Potomac history talk at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10.

Terry Cooper and Judith Edenburn will tell some about growing up in the Potomac area. Light refreshments will be served.

There will be a preschool time from 10:30-11:15 a.m., and a craft for kids to do at 1:30 p.m., both taking place Thursday, July 11.

The library is always looking for programs for the community. If you have a suggestion for an activity, a talent or special interest to share with others, contact Elizabeth Osborn at 217-987-6457.

— The Potomac American Legion will hold its fish and chicken fry from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Legion building.

— The Potomac Food Pantry will hold its distribution at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the old ambulance building.

Those who live in Middlefork Township and meet qualifications are invited to participate. Bring a box or basket to aid in distributing goods.

— Thought for the week: “To promise not to do a thing is the surest way in the world to make a body want to go and do that very thing.” — Mark Twain, “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer”

Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be mailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com