POTOMAC — Potomac Public Library is now able to offer Talking Books to their patrons who are unable to read print, due to a visual or physical impairment.
Accessible materials (digital, audio and braille books and magazines) are mailed to and from patrons’ homes, and the program is tax,supported so there is never any out,of,pocket expense for postage or materials.
The Talking Books program is available nationwide through a network of libraries and service organizations administered by the Library of Congress through the National Library Service for the Blind and Physically Handicapped. For an application, contact the Potomac Public library District at 217,987,6457 or stop in to check out their catalog of available books. The program is available for all ages.
Homework Club continues at the library from 3:15,5:30 p.m. Feb. 3, 5 and 6.
Lego building is available from 4,5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3.
Adults can color, do puzzles, or just chat at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. Later that day will be the Middlefork Seeders and Weeders garden club meeting at 7 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about gardening or helping with their beautification projects is welcome to attend.
Children are invited to the library from 4,5 p.m. to help replenish the pinecone tree in the butterfly garden that has been feeding the animals through the winter. There will be a children’s painting party, date to be announced, at the library. A fee will be charged. Contact the library for more information. This will be offered to kids ages 5 and up.
Armstrong Archery had a successful trip to Jefferson Middle School in Champaign, resulting in a lot of personal bests, as well as some archers completing their first tournament.
The Potomac Elementary team came home with a second,place trophy.
Individual medal winners were: Elementary boys: first, Kendrick Crawford; second, Trenton Childers; fourth, Jasper Pesek; ninth, Ryan Childers.
Elementary girls: first, Madisyn Nelson; second, Sara Leigh; third, Kaylyn Hayes; fourth, Carly Grant; sixth, Ashlyn Ackerman; seventh, Elle Jameson.
Luke Townsend got fifth in the Middle school boys category, and an eighth place was won by Makenna Ackerman. Jayce Townsend, in addition to shooting a first in the High School Boys category, also took home a plaque for top male shooter at the tournament with a 293 out of 300. This marks the fourth week in a row that he has won first place high school shooter.
The book club has chosen “The Knife Man” by Wendy Moore to discuss at its next meeting, which will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Potomac Public Library.
This is the story of John Hunter, who rose to become the most famous anatomist and surgeon of the 18th century. In an age when operations were crude, extremely painful and often fatal, he rejected Medieval traditions to forge a revolution in surgery founded on pioneering scientific experiments. Everyone is welcome to join the discussion.
