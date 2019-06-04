POTOMAC — Potomac Public Library will have a storytime lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. every Thursday starting June 13. Bring your sack lunch to the David Judy Park pavilion to eat lunch and listen to a story.
A kindergarten readiness program will take place from 10-11 a.m. every Tuesday, starting June 18 and running through Aug. 13. This will be for children entering kindergarten the next school year, and will focus on activities involving recognizing and writing first names, identifying shapes and colors, working on uppercase and lowercase letters and counting and writing numbers, to name a few. Register by Tuesday, June 11.
A Potomac history talk for adults will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12. Children can make a Father’s Day craft at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13.
— The food pantry in Potomac will hold its distribution at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the old ambulance building. Those who live in Middlefork Township and meet guidelines are welcome. Bring a container for items.
— Cooks can get a break this weekend and help out some worthy organizations at the same time. The Potomac American Legion will have a fish and chicken fry from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at building.
— The Collison United Methodist Church will have its pork chop dinner from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, June 9 at the Collison Lodge.
— Those with spring cleaning in mind, or those who enjoy hunting for treasures, will want to mark their calendars for the village of Potomac’s community yard sales, slated from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15. No maps will be available; just follow the crowd and signs.
