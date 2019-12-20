POTOMAC — Events for Christmas and New Year’s are scheduled at Potomac Public Library.
People are invited to decorate cookies with Mrs. Claus at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at the library.
Then they can come to the library and create New Year’s Eve noisemakers during their holiday hours Monday, Dec. 30.
Regular hours, 1-6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, will resume Thursday, Jan. 2.
The library has announced holiday hours, which will be in effect Monday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 30. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on those days. The library will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Thursday, Dec. 26.
— The library recently received instruction on barcoding its collection through the Illinois Heartland Library System.
Once this work has been completed, Potomac Public Library patrons will be able to request books through other member libraries.
Membership in the Heartland System is made possible by the recently passed district library referendum.
— The Middlefork United Methodist Church will be the site of the community Christmas Eve service, which will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Everyone is welcome.
— Thought of the week: “Christmas: The only time of year you can sit in front of a dead tree and eat candy out of socks.” — Unattributed