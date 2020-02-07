Potomac Public Library will host Homework Club from 3:15-5:30 p.m. Feb. 10, 12 and 13.
Lego building is offered from 4-5 p.m. later that day.
The Potomac history talk will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. Children are invited to decorate Valentine boxes at the library from 4-5 p.m. on both Wednesday, Feb. 12, and Thursday, Feb. 13.
A date for the children’s painting party has been announced. It will be from 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Potomac American Legion building. A fee will be charged, and children and children age 5 and older are welcome to attend.
Contact the library at 217-987-6457, or stop in to register.
The library has been weeding out its collection, and has a wide variety of adult fiction books for sale at nominal prices.
Hardback and paperbook books are for sale. Check in often, as this is an ongoing activity with the barcoding process in effect.
The Middlefork Seeders and Weeders garden club is the recipient of a barn quilt from a former resident.
Jane Cade of Prairie Fire Barn Quilts recently donated her creation to the club. The group plans to display it on the east wall of the library when the weather allows.
The club is also wrapping up its brick fundraiser. Anyone interested in ordering an engraved brick to be displayed in the butterfly garden needs to contact the club by the end of February. Contact Elizabeth Osborn at Potomac Public Library to let her know of your interest. The order will be submitted if the goal is reached.
The Food Pantry will hold its distribution at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the old ambulance building.
Those who reside in Middlefork Township and meet income eligibility requirements are invited. Bring a box or basket to hold items.
The pinecone activity mentioned in last week’s column did not include a date. This will be from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, and is designed to replenish the pinecones that feed the wildlife at the butterfly garden. Apologies for any inconvenience this caused.
Thought for the week: “You can’t go back and change the beginning. But you can start where you are and change the ending.” — C.S. Lewis
Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be mailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com