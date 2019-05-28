POTOMAC — Potomac Public Library will be closed from Monday, June 3, through Thursday, June 6.
Elizabeth Osborn, the director, will be attending a director’s university workshop in Springfield.
Summer hours have been set. Starting June 11 through Aug. 15, the library will be open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
— The book club at the library has selected “Eleanor and Hick” by Susan Quinn for its next discussion, which will be at 7 p.m Wednesday, June 26.
The book is an account of the relationship between Eleanor Roosevelt and reporter Lorena Hickok — a relationship that, over more than three decades, transformed both women’s lives and empowered them to play significant roles in one of the most tumultuous periods in American history. Anyone interested is invited to attend.
— The Potomac Church of Christ will be the location of a senior lunch at noon Thursday, June 6. Paul and Esther Rutan will be the hosts. The main dish will be provided, with attendees asked to bring a side dish.
— Thought for the week: “Nobody ever forgets where he buried the hatchet.” — Ken Hubbard
